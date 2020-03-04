Seniors hosting dinner

The Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., Gorham is hosting a catered boiled dinner at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 9.

The menu includes potatoes, carrots, cabbage, corned beef, beets, turnip and soda bread, along with ice cream and cookies for dessert. For reservations, respond as soon as possible by calling Blanche at 892-5604.

Festival seeks ideas

Organizers of the Gorham Founders Festival invite businesses and individuals to participate and host their own activities.

The town-wide festival is set for the weekend of Sept. 12-13. Activities planned include lawn mower races, a parade with a Maine-themed float contest, historical tours, demolition derby, musical acts and fireworks.

Organizers are seeking input for additional ideas.

For more information, contact Suzanne Phillips at [email protected] or call 892-9847.

Join Fiddle-icious weekend

“Not your usual fiddle camp, Traditions offers much more to anyone at any age who loves to play, dance to, or sing traditional music,” Roy said. “For music students, the weekend will provide an opportunity to develop skills in technique, expression, accompaniment, improvisation and exploration of different styles and genres of music.”

The weekend includes classes, workshops and jam sessions.

Among this year’s guest instructors are Seamus Connolly, artist in residence and Irish music legend, Joy Adams, Bonnie Black, Erica Brown, Rob Flax, Joni Harms, Eric Weest Johnson, Wendy MacIsaac, Elaine Malkin, Robert Miller, Mac Morin, Steve Muise, Bill Olson, Neil Pearlman, Mairi Rankin, Andy Reiner, Karen St. Clair, Barry Saunders, Matt Shipman, Sally Sommers Smith, Pam Weeks, Paul Wells, and Fred White.

Registration fees, which include all tuition and meals, are $300 for the full weekend or $150 for Saturday or Sunday only. More information and online registration is available at fiddleicioustraditions.com.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Feb. 20 that the U.S. public debt was $23,422,686,794,507.87.

