Gorham High School senior Kate Tugman set a school record last weekend with her second-place time of 10:51.24 in the 2-mile at the New England Indoor Track championships in Boston last weekend.

In the mile, Tugman finished fifth with 5:04.97.

Tugman was among Maine’s top finishers at the meet. Also earning runner-up honors were Victoria Bossong of Cheverus and Sam Cenescar of Brunswick.

Bossong, a junior, lowered her unofficial 300-meter state record with a time of 39.59 seconds. She also placed fourth in the 55 dash (7.27).

Cenescar, a senior, took second in the high jump at 6-5. Andrew Ladd of Kennebunk also cleared 6-5 and finished in fourth place, and Gorham’s Ryan Gendron was sixth at 6-3.

Other top Maine finishers included: Emily Labbe of Scarborough in the 55 hurdles (fourth, 8.35), Anna Folley of South Portland (fourth, 2:58.81) and Mia-Claire Kezal of Thornton Academy (fifth, 2:58.89) in the 1,000, Jaigan Boudreau of Thornton Academy in the girls’ shot put (fifth, 39-9 1/4), Will Shaughnessy of Brunswick in the 2-mile (sixth, 9:18.21), Nigel Katende of Lewiston in the boys’ long jump (sixth, 21-6 3/4) and Alyssa Elliott of Bangor in the girls’ long jump (sixth, 17-8).

