It is demoralizing to do a job where you must work overtime for no compensation. Please support L.D. 402, which addresses overtime pay for salaried employees.
I had a position at (an unnamed agency) that often required overtime, and there was an unwritten policy that did not pay overtime. Often employees worked for free several hours a week, as they were fearful of losing their jobs. I am please to say that this situation was corrected, but if employers cannot afford to pay overtime, then they need to have realistic expectations for their employees and a system that accurately defines salaried management positions.
Previously, I worked as a case manager for Sweetser, a large nonprofit, where I was paid overtime and was not only able to serve more clients, but I was able to supplement my income and create a win-win situation. Clients received services more quickly, as case managers were motivated and able to take on higher caseloads. Sweetser benefited through a more efficient system of non-duplication of benefits and employment costs.
The system, as it is, encourages abuse by employers. Raising the minimum compensation requirement would end corporations gaming the system. The Maine Center for Economic Policy states that half of Maine’s salaried workers, who work unpaid overtime, don’t have supervisory or managerial roles. L.D. 402 would guarantee that Maine workers would be protected from the Trump administration’s proposal, which would prevent 28,000 more Maine workers from being compensated for their overtime work.
Pamela Kaufman
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Mayo Street Arts to present Lullaby Project celebration concert
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Pence isn’t equipped to lead virus response
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: The 2020 presidential race: No laughing matter
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Hillary would have been ready for a health care crisis
-
Times Record Opinion
Intertidal: Flotsam and jetsam
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.