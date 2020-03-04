This Portland view is from Federal Street toward Congress Street in 1882. The spires belong to Second Parish Church. The buildings were later demolished for construction of the Central Fire Station. The lot in the foreground is the site of the federal courthouse. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #1215

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles