An elderly woman has died from injuries she received last week after a fire broke out in her room at an assisted-living facility in Gorham, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lynda Muccino, 84, died Wednesday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she had been hospitalized since the fire occurred Friday night at the Gorham House.

She was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Investigators determined that the fire was started by a table lamp that fell on a bed.

This is the fifth fire-related death this year in Maine, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

