Job fair set for Monday, March 9

The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce and the town of Kennebunk will hold the fifth annual Job Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Martha’s Church on Route 1. The job fair has been moved from Kennebunk Town Hall to accommodate more parking. Both employers and those seeking jobs are invited to attend.

Chamber members or not, all local businesses in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel may have a table at the fair. Local businesses and organizations include those looking for full-time and part-time work, both season and year-round. Organizers have invited employment agencies and local businesses, as well as local high school students. Even small businesses with only one job to fill can tap into a larger pool of candidates.

The fair is free of charge for job seekers. Cost for a shared 8-foot table is $25 for member businesses and $50 for nonmembers.

To reserve a table, please email [email protected] or call the Chamber at 967-0857.

York County Republicans to Meet at Wells Library

The next meeting of the York County Republican Committee is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 in the new Community Program Room at Wells Public Library, 1434 Post Road (Route 1). Doors open 6:30 p.m. A business meeting begins at 7 p.m. Special guest speaker is Julie Rabinowitz, director of policy and communication for Maine People Before Politics.

Rabinowitz will discuss the details of the 2020 supplemental budget currently being negotiated and Maine’s participation in the Transportation and Climate Initiative. The remainder of the meeting will be devoted to hearing from York County Republican candidates and legislators.

For more information, or to be added to YCRC email list, contact [email protected] 207-468-2395.

Students selected for Eastern Division Chorus

Three eighth-grade chorus students from Middle School of the Kennebunks have been selected to participate in the Eastern Division Chorus sponsored by the American Choral Directors Association.

The Eastern Division includes states from Maryland all the way up the Eastern Seaboard. This year’s event is being held in Rochester, New York, March 4 – 7. Students auditioned in June 2019 and received notification of their acceptance in September. Bennet Ewy, Noah Williamson and Matthew Ewy.

Conversations about racial justice

Phoenix Soleil, a teacher of nonviolent communication, diversity and inclusion, will present the workshop “How to Have Difficult Conversations About Racial Justice” on Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk. Sponsored by the Social Justice Committee, the workshop is offered as a part of the church’s ongoing commitment to supporting individual and community efforts to challenge racism.

Racism and its economic, social and historical impacts show up in direct, subtle and complex ways. Citizens are often called upon to navigate racial complexities — often with limited skills. The event is for anyone who wants to learn how to create connecting, caring, and effective conversations about racial justice issues and practice skills for communicating authentically, finding common ground, and connecting across differences.

Soleil has led trainings in non-violent communication, racial justice, and personal development for organizations including Google, Kellogg Foundation, and University of California-Berkeley. She is currently the race and engaged practice resident at Portland Maine Dharma House.

Tickets are $50 and available online at www.uukennebunk.org. The event is open and accessible to all, but space is limited to 50 participants. Scholarships are available to people of color and anyone who may need one. For information on possible scholarships, call 208-985-3342.

Seaglass Chorale members join singing class

Several members of Seaglass Chorale joined up with singers from Portland and all over York County for a workshop on Jan. 25. This annual ChoralArt event offers participants the opportunity to discover, develop, or remember their voice techniques, and to fine tune singing skills. After a welcoming warm-up, singers divided into voice sections to practice the three lovely pieces (classical, gospel, and folk) which made up the program of a late morning performance.

Seaglass Chorale is preparing for its spring concert on April 26 at the Sanford auditorium. Welsh composer Karl Jenkins was inspired by peace-seeking luminaries around the world and the Peacemakers concert will be free of charge for students, first responders and active military. For more information, visit www.seaglassperformingarts.org.

MSK Book Group meets March 24

The new Middle School of the Kennebunks Book Group meets Tuesday, March 24 after school in the MSK library. Meetings will run from 2 until 3:50 p.m.

The book club is being offered by Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library and Kennebunk Free Library. Hosts will be Terri Bauld from Graves Library and Jon Roy from Kennebunk Free Library. Books and snacks will be provided. The book for this month will be a graphic novel, “The Last Pick” by Jason Waltz.

For more information or to sign up in advance, call Graves Library at 967-2778 or Kennebunk Free Library, 985-2173. Participants are asked to read the book in advance of the meeting.

Christ Church schedules St. Patrick’s concert, supper

On Saturday, March 14, Christ Church, 6 Dane St, Kennebunk, will present its annual St. Patrick’s Concert and Supper. The concert will begin at 4 p.m. and the buffet will be open from 5:30 to 7 p.m., serving hand-carved corned beef sandwiches, potato salad, coleslaw and sauerkraut, with beverages and dessert.

Congregation Moderator and Chef de Cuisine Dan Moisan will prepare the buffet supper. The event has drawn more attendance every year, so reservations are recommended.

Christ Church Music Director “Maestro” Warren King has gathered several local musicians and singers, who will perform a program of nostalgic Irish music, with ample opportunities to sing along. Performers include violinist/fiddler Margaret Hopkins, flutist Diana McNulty, and singers Alex Pratt, Karen Stathopolos and Owen and Schuyler White.

For both events, the suggested donation is $20, or $15 for students and seniors. For one event, the concert only is $15, or $10 for students and seniors; the supper only is $10, or $7 for seniors and students; children under 12 are admitted free for any event. Admission is open to all, regardless of ability to give.

Proceeds will benefit the missions of Christ Church, supporting the homeless, the hungry, needy children, battered women, refugees, addiction recovery, and disaster relief. The church cannot process credit cards, cash or checks only.

The building is entirely handicap-accessible from the parking lot behind town hall, and also has a parking lot across Dane Street. For more information, stop at the church, call 985-4494 or visit www.christchurchkennebunk.org.

