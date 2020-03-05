On behalf of Hydro-Québec, I would like to explain why we showed photos of two beautiful landmarks, Baxter State Park and the Parc national de la Jacques Cartier, in a recent ad placed in Maine newspapers.

Our intent was not to imply that Baxter State Park was involved in the debate on the transmission line, but rather to underline the need to protect our common environment.

Mainers and Quebecers share many common values, one of which is the fierce attachment to the outdoors and the firm conviction that we have to preserve the natural beauty of our landscapes, for ourselves and for future generations.

If we don’t move quickly to ensure that more renewable energy is used in New England, will future generations still be able to benefit from Maine’s natural beauty, its clean air and healthy environment? We don’t think so, which is why we promote a greater use of clean renewable sources for the good of us all, on both sides of the border. If we’re going to have a chance at fighting climate change, bold steps and tangible reductions in fossil fuel use are needed. That’s where a major clean-energy project like the New England Clean Energy Connect comes in.

We didn’t mean for our ad to disturb the Friends of Baxter. Our goal is to create a renewable-energy future for all and preserve our natural treasures for our children and our grandchildren. Maine and Québec can do that together, side by side.

Gary Sutherland

director of external relations, Hydro-Québec

Montréal

