Recently, I went shopping and received $20 in change, which I thought I had put in my wallet. When I went looking for it I couldn’t find it. It was trash day, and just before the trucks came, I went out and searched my trash but didn’t find anything.
Today I came home and find an envelope with the note “found near your trash can” with the $20 inside. A lot of people would have just kept the money and gone on with their day.
So, thank you to the honest person who returned the money. Just when you think there is no goodness in the world, someone proves you wrong.
Margaret Bearor
South Portland
