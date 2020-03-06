The Kennebec River was a major thoroughfare in the mid-19th century, as seen in this detail of a circa 1845 lithograph of Bath. This print, published by Thayer & Co. of Boston, captures various kinds of vessels, as well as the specifics of many structures in the community. The artwork was based on a drawing done by Cyrus King, Gov. William King’s son. If readers look carefully, they can see structures that still feature prominently in Bath’s skyline, such as the Winter Street Church, just right of center. This print is part of the collection at the Sagadahoc History & Genealogy Room at Patten Free Library, but currently is part of the Bowdoin College exhibit, “Lithographic Landscapes: Town & City Views, 1830-1870.” The show will be up at the Bowdoin Art Museum through the end of May.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

