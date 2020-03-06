Breakfast offerings are generally delicious and plentiful in the area – wild blueberry pancakes with Maine maple syrup, omelets made with local, organic eggs, artisan breads used in French toast – but a few eateries feature something special and unique. Here are some of my favorites.

Bath

Winnegance Restaurant & Bakery, an old-fashioned café at 36 High St., features local lobster, haddock, crab and salmon in omelets and egg scrambles, plus sausage gravy over bacon, cheddar scones, huge and tasty muffins, bacon-wrapped scallops in egg dishes. Prices for breakfasts including home fries and toast are in the $10-12 range.

Mae’s Café & Bakery, 160 Centre St., is charming and comfortable and serves at least eight different types of Benedicts, including crab, chevre, avocado, chorizo and brie, among many other unusual ingredients. Prices range from $11-$15 and include home fries and house-made hollandaise. Welcoming surroundings and staff are priceless.

Brunswick

Broadway Deli, 142 Maine St., is a longtime staple in town that continues to serve innovative egg scrambles incorporating pesto, a variety of cheeses, meats, avocado and fresh herbs. Lox, quiche and blintzes are also on the menu in the $9-$11 range. The fluffy blueberry pancakes with Maine maple syrup are delightful.

Wild Oats Bakery & Café, located in the Tontine Mall, 149 Maine St., features at least eight different quiches each day plus four different burritos. Prices are from $4-9 per serving.

Eileen Horner, of the Brunswick Inn, creates a special treat for home breakfast eaters. The granola is pure, simple, light, crunchy and made with oats, coconut, almonds, walnuts and Maine maple syrup. It is sold at the Inn, 165 Park Row, and at Morning Glory Natural Foods, 60 Maine St., Brunswick for $11 per pound bag.

Yarmouth

The Nook at Handy’s, 367 Main St., is tiny but mighty. Tops on their list of specialties are breakfast sandwiches like the California Egg, consisting of egg, mashed avocado, tomato, bacon and cheddar, or the Sunrise Reuben of corned beef, mustard, gruyere and egg on marble rye. They also shine with oatmeal casserole – baked oatmeal, raisin, seasonal fruit, cinnamon butter and Maine maple syrup. Prices $6-9.

Upcoming Food & Beverage Events

March 7

Pineland Farms Cushnoc Brewing beer tasting, 1-4 p.m., 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, 688-4539, free.

March 8

Tao Yuan features the Zhejiang region in its gastronomical tour of China. Dinner is served from 4-8 p.m. at 22 Pleasant St. in Brunswick, with reservations required at 725-9002. The cost is $48/person and most allergies and dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated.

March 12

Maine Beer Co, 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport, 221-5711, releases SPRING, an American IPA, on draft. Bottles will be available on March 17.

March 13

Winter Graze with Fore River Brewing, Camp Hammond & Black Tie Catering, 275 Main St., Yarmouth, 761-6665. Five-course, family-style dinner featuring hors d’oeuvres table, smoked chicken, bucatini with pine nuts, roasted vegetable salad, chocolate torte and ice cream. Tickets $65/person at eventbrite.com.

March 15

Tao Yuan in Brunswick features the Shanghai region in its gastronomical tour of China. Dinner is served from 4-8 p.m., with reservations required at 725-9002. The cost is $48/person and most allergies and dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated.

April 1

Dockside Grill, 215 Foreside Road, Falmouth, is offering an extraordinary wine dinner presented by Scot Hudson of Winebow. The five-course dinner will feature “iconic wines of Italy” and exceptional food pairings. $100/person plus tax and gratuity, reservations required, 747-5274. These dinners fill quickly.

Special notes

Bessie’s Farm Goods, 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport, is opening for the season March 24.

