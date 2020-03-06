BANGOR — A state senator will not seek re-election after being named city manager in her hometown of Belfast.
Erin Herbig, a Democrat, will be sworn into office on Monday and has decided against seeking re-election to the Senate, WABI-TV reported. The current manager, Joe Slocum, retires from his post on Friday after 13 years.
Herbig graduated from Belfast Area High School in 1999 before attending Boston College.
“I am honored by the opportunity to work alongside these people to ensure that families and businesses continue to thrive in my hometown,” said Herbig.
Herbig served four terms in the House before winning the Senate seat that Republican Mike Thibodeau vacated because of term limits.
Two other senators who’ve declined to seek re-election are Republican Robert Foley of District 32 and Democrat Linda Sanborn of District 30.
