I have just read the article about the change to the format of the biennial exhibition at the Portland Museum of Art and the request by the former director, Dan O’Leary, to have the Maine state attorney general investigate the circumstances.

As a Maine native, painter and professor of art, it is distressing to learn that the museum is once again diluting the bequest of artist William Thon’s estate. I knew William Thon; he was a generous man who taught me valuable little secrets about watercolor painting. He would be appalled by this action.

I’m requesting that the museum reverse its decision on establishing a triennial and revert to the biennial. The museum should go back to the original format of having only Maine artists considered, the format that Mr. Thon set for future generations of young Maine artists.

If the curators took the time to come to the northern two-thirds of the state and visit artists’ studios, they may come to realize that the heritage connections that Maine has are mainly French Canadian, English and Jewish. Not Icelandic. This leads me to believe that they don’t understand Maine’s heritage and its importance in American art. Maine artists are doing powerful, thought-provoking work. The museum could create biennials that would be fulfilling and meet the wishes of the Thon estate.

As Maine’s premier art institution, please support Maine artists. Not Icelandic.

Please honor William Thon’s vision and jettison this bad idea.

Ed Nadeau

Orono

