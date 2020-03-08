GRAY – James Phinney Tobin of Gray passed away March 4, 2020. Jim was born March 31, 1927 in Gorham, the son of Ernest and Doris Phinney Tobin.In April 1944, his Junior year of high school, he joined the US Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II on the USS Pinkney. After the war, he graduated from Gorham High School, Gorham State Teachers College and University of Maine Orono with a Masters in education. Jim taught Industrial Arts for 38 years both at Pennell Institute and Gray New Gloucester High School.On June 10, 1950 Jim married the love of his life, Virginia Deering. They made their home in Gray and raised three sons. Jim was a Registerd Maine Guide and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the family camps on Sebago Lake and the North Branch of the Dead River. Jim was a member of the American Legion in Gray.Jim was predeceased by his parents; his wife Virginia “Ginny” in 2012, and a sister Shirley Johnston of British Columbia. He is survived by his three sons, Terry (Fe) of Panama City, Fla., Tim (Brenda) of Bridgton, and Tom (Nancy) of Gray; his two grandchildren Josephine and James (Quinn) of Pensacola, Fla. He also leaves a brother David (Joan) of Windham; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Gray Fire and Rescue 125 Shaker Rd.Gray ME 04039

