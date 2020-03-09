I believe in life from conception to natural death.
L.D. 1613, a bill that would pay for family planning services at clinics that also provide abortion, sounds good on the surface because we want the best health care as women. But that is already provided all over Maine.
We don’t need Planned Parenthood and Family Planning at taxpayer expense. They lost funding under President Trump’s move to enforce the law as written because they refused to separate abortion procedure from other procedures they claim to provide. This bill wants to replace those over $2 million is lost federal funds. Mainers should say “no,” and so should our lawmakers.
Most taxpayers don’t want to pay for abortion.
Mainers deserve better from our lawmakers in Augusta who already secured taxpayer funding for abortion last year through Medicare.
It is my hope that readers of this letter will write to their legislators and tell them to vote “No” on L.D. 1613.
Penn Morrell
Belgrade
