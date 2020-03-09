‘I and You’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional 3 p.m. matinee on March 21. Through March 22. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $25. thepublictheatre.org

For a show with an epic plot twist ending, head to Lewiston for “I and You.” The play centers around high school seniors Caroline (Emma Wisniewski) and Anthony (Londan Carlisle), who get paired up to do a report on Walt Whitman. “I and You” has been called both “life-affirming” and a “must-see” – twice, for some.

League of Women Voters of Maine 19th Amendment Centennial Celebration

6-11 p.m. Friday. Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. On Facebook.

Maine Craft Distilling hosts the League of Women Voters of Maine, Banded Brewing and Yes Brewing to present a party 10 decades in the making. It’s the 100th birthday of the Maine chapter of the League of Women Voters, founded when the 19th amendment passed and women (finally) were allowed to vote. To mark the occasion, Yes Brewing will release Empower Sour, and Banded Brewing will debut a new farmhouse ale, Nineteen. Maine Craft Distilling gets in on the fun with the Not So Old Fashioned Cocktail, and a portion of proceeds from all three of these beverages support the organization.

‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Through March 29. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org

Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel continues to shine brightly, whether on the written page, on the silver screen or in musical form. Here’s a chance to see the latter in a production that features songs like “Our Finest Dreams,” “Five Forever,” “Off to Massachusetts” and “Sometimes When You Dream.” The lives of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March in Civil War America provide a rich, dramatic and emotional landscape that’s anything but timeworn.

Maine Voices Live with Sam Sifton

7 p.m. Monday, March 16. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $10 Press Herald subscribers, $20 nonsubscribers. statetheatreportland.com

Say hey, good lookin’, whatcha got cookin’? How’s about cooking something up with New York Times food editor Sam Sifton at the State Theatre on Monday night? Sifton is also a columnist for The New York Times Magazine, has written two cookbooks and has spent summers in Casco Bay since childhood. There will be plenty of sweet and savory food for thought when Sifton is interviewed by Kate Simmons Tillotson, director of strategic partnerships at Masthead Maine, for the latest installment of the Portland Press Herald’s live interview series with notable people with strong ties to Maine.

