CUMBERLAND — The second installment of 2020 property taxes is due Monday, March 16.

Taxes can be paid by stopping by Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. Checks can also be sent to Attn: Tax Collector, 290 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, ME 04021, with the tax bill or account number included on the memo line. Payments can also be made online at epayment.informe.org/payportonline/welcome.

Interest will begin to accrue March 17.

