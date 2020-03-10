CUMBERLAND — The second installment of 2020 property taxes is due Monday, March 16.
Taxes can be paid by stopping by Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. Checks can also be sent to Attn: Tax Collector, 290 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, ME 04021, with the tax bill or account number included on the memo line. Payments can also be made online at epayment.informe.org/payportonline/welcome.
Interest will begin to accrue March 17.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Bowdoinham teen sentenced to 27 years in grandmother’s killing
-
Arts & Entertainment
Monhegan Museum completes $2M fundraising goal
-
Boston Red Sox
Ex-Sea Dogs slugger drives for Lyft, still chasing the dream
-
Local & State
Maine CDC director to update coronavirus test results
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland property taxes due March 16