Wed. 3/11 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Committee CH
Thur. 3/12 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission CH
Mon. 3/16 8 a.m. Legislative Committee CH
Mon. 3/16 5:30 p.m. City Council CH
Tues. 3/17 11:30 a.m. Land Bank Commission CH
Tues. 3/17 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Executive Session CH
Tues. 3/17 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 3/17 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Wed. 3/18 4 p.m. Development Corporation CH
Wed. 3/18 4 p.m. Public Art Committee PPL
Wed. 3/18 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 3/18 5:30 p.m. Sustainability & Transportation Committee CH
