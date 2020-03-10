OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Three small earthquakes have been recorded in New Hampshire and Maine since Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Monday morning near Mount Vernon in Maine. Mount Vernon is about a 30-minute drive from the state’s capital.

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit a few hours later off the Maine coast of Old Orchard Beach.

New Hampshire recorded a 1.9-magnitude quake at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

