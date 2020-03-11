Bowdoin College told students Wednesday they will not be able to return to campus after spring break because of concerns about coronavirus.

Bowdoin is the first college in Maine to join other colleges and universities across the country that have closed dorms and canceled in-person classes because of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Classes will resume online on March 25.

President Clayton Rose announced the decision in an email to students Wednesday morning.

“Our decision to move to remote learning is driven by our concern that students returning to campus after spring break would likely hasten the virus’s spread,” Rose wrote.

In New York and New Jersey, where the virus has spread quickly, Columbia, Fordham, Hofstra, Princeton and Yeshiva universities are among the schools that have canceled classes or moved them online. The University of Washington is moving to online classes for its 50,000 students. In Boston, Harvard University has told students to move out of their dorms as soon as possible and to expect to do classwork remotely until further notice.

The University of Maine System on Tuesday announced residence and dining halls will stay open during spring break next week, and university officials encouraged students to stay on campus. The university system is also making plans to transition classes to online if needed and has prohibited all university-sponsored non-essential travel.

Bowdoin students will finish their spring semester classes online starting March 25, two days later than classes were supposed to resume. College officials told students arrangements to pick up their belongings will be explained at a later date. Students who are currently on campus have until March 18 to move out.

“As we contemplated the return of students, faculty, and staff to campus after spring break, we realized that we do not have the ability to facilitate the recommended “social distancing” for all in-person interactions or to manage the required isolation of the number of students who are very likely to have been exposed to the virus while away,” Rose wrote in the email to students. “There is a distinct possibility that if we were to have to isolate a large number of students (and faculty and staff), it could create a level of strain on our capabilities that could require us to close before the end of the academic year and put at risk the ability of students to successfully complete their coursework.”

Bowdoin has also cancelled spring athletics starting March 14. The college announced Tuesday that fans will not be allowed to attend this weekend’s NCAA Divission II women’s basketball sectional tournament games because of coronavirus concerns. Only essential personnel will be allowed in the Morrell Gymnasium.

Related No fans will be allowed at NCAA basketball games at Bowdoin

Rose said college staff will continue to work their full scheduled hours with regular pay. Bowdoin had already cancelled college-sponsored travel.

The college is also limiting gatherings to no more than 100 people and has cancelled tours and information sessions for the remainder of the semester.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine. The state said Tuesday that 20 people have tested negative at state or federal labs, with fewer than 20 others awaiting test results. The coronavirus strain first reported in Wuhan, China, has swept the globe, with 113,702 people having tested positive and 4,012 people having died, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday.

In his letter to students, Rose said he was “particularly pained” for seniors.

“These last few weeks on campus were to be a remarkable, wonderful, and fun capstone to your four years at Bowdoin. This extraordinary circumstance and necessary decision preclude the opportunity to finish out your time as students at Bowdoin in the best possible way. I am sorry that there was not another way to manage this crisis,” he said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: