A STRONG WARNING FROM GERMANY’S LEADER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is citing expert estimates that up to 60% to 70% of the population could be infected by the new coronavirus as she insists on the necessity of measures to slow its spread. She said the reason is because people do not yet have immunity to the virus and there are so far neither vaccines nor therapies to fight it. With some 1,300 infections and two deaths, Germany’s government has recommended the cancellation of all events with more than 1,000 people, among other measures. Merkel said such measures “are giving us time” and are invaluable.

BEIJING ORDERS QUARANTINE FOR ALL FOREIGN ARRIVALS

Beijing’s city government ordered all passengers arriving in the city from overseas, regardless of their points of departure, to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The move was part of stepped-up measures to prevent the virus that was first detected in China from re-entering the country. The number of cases in China has been falling, with just 24 new confirmed cases reported Wednesday but five of those had arrived from Italy and one from the United States.

NEW CLUSTER EMERGES IN SOUTH KOREA

While cases have been waning in South Korea , a new cluster in Seoul raised alarms. The cluster was connected to a call center in one of the busiest areas of the capital. So far, 93 people have tested positive among the call center’s employees and their families, but the number could grow as hundreds more undergo testing. South Korea’s caseload of 7,755 infections and 54 deaths is the fourth highest in the world after China, Italy and Iran.

SHAKING HANDS AND HUGGING OFF THE TABLE

A minister in Croatia, which holds the 27-member European Union’s rotating presidency, greeted many other EU ministers with a warm handshake or hugs at a meeting. The greetings by Oleg Butkovic, who is the minister of the sea, transport and infrastructure, ran counter to the basic health prevention measures being urged in light of coronavirus outbreak. A rising number of government and military officials from Europe to Iran and beyond have been infected or forced to self-isolate due to suspect contacts with sick people. The latest infections include Nadine Dorries, a minister in Britain’s health department who just attended an International Women’s Day reception with the U.K. prime minister.

NEW YORK CREATES 1-MILE CONTAINMENT ZONE IN NEW ROCHELLE

New York has created a one-mile containment zone in New Rochelle, the epicenter of the state’s outbreak, to curb spread of the virus on the doorstep of New York City, Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news conference Tuesday.

The city announced 31 new cases across the state, bringing the total to 173, Cuomo said. More than half are in Westchester County, where New Rochelle is located. The city “is probably the largest cluster in the U.S. of these cases,” Cuomo said.

Schools, places of worship and other large gatherings will close their doors for 14 days, Cuomo said, and National Guard troops will help deliver food and disinfect common areas inside the zone. The radius appears to emanate from the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue, which has been ground zero for infections in the region.

People living and working inside the zone can go about their work and business, and movement won’t be restricted, the governor said, but large gatherings will be discouraged. “You’re not containing people,” he said. “You’re containing facilities.”

Cuomo urged calm after declaring the containment zone by stressing the reality of those most affected — older people with health problems. Washington State and New York State have nearly identical confirmed infections, he noted, but no deaths in New York have been reported. The deaths in Washington State have centered on a nursing home.

Only 14 people in 173 confirmed cases are currently hospitalized in New York, Cuomo said.

MASSACHUSETTS DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts as the number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state jumped by 51 to 92.

Of that number, 70 are connected to a meeting held by biotech company Biogen at a downtown Boston hotel.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday the Boston Marathon scheduled for next month is still on – for now – a day after the city announced the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.

Conversations with those involved in the marathon – which expects about 31,000 runners as well as a million spectators and pumps more than $200 million into the city’s economy – are ongoing, Walsh said at an impromptu news conference outside City Hall.

