GORHAM — The 23rd annual Marketplace in Gorham is a sure sign of spring and the place to be to meet neighbors and reacquaint with old friends. Admission is free.

Gorham Business Exchange sponsors the event and Suzanne Phillips takes the reins this year, her first as the group’s latest executive secretary.

“It’s shaping up really good,” Phillips said this week.

The popular event showcases Gorham businesses with their products and services, entertainment, demonstrations and food. It is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Costello Sports Complex on the Gorham campus of the University of Southern Maine. The university donates space and there’s plenty of free parking.

Phillips expects about 60 booths, up from the usual 50. A dozen new businesses will be featured this year and she expects a turnout of 2,500-3,000 visitors.

A pickleball demonstration sponsored by the Gorham Recreation Department will be at 10:15 a.m. Other shows include those from Gorham Police Department K-9 Sitka and the Greater Portland School of Jukado. There also will be a Moody’s air bag deployment, a wellness workout and an Elite Cheering performance.

Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said his department will have a newer cruiser on display and children can sit in the driver’s seat. The police will share a booth with its Volunteers in Police Service members, who will offer fingerprinting of children, he said.

The town, School Department and civic groups will also have booths.

Amato’s, At My Table and Aroma Joe’s will be on hand in the field court, a kids’ play area is a perennial favorite.

It wouldn’t be Marketplace without vendor raffles and some cash drawings for lucky visitors.

“A lot of giveaways,” Phillips said.

Good Food Pantry will accept donations at Marketplace.

