JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow.

Goldschmidt’s throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. He has not played since Sunday.

Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday he expected the 32-year-old Goldschmidt to miss a couple more games.

“He’s had off and on discomfort,” Shildt said.

The six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .300 with two homers in 20 spring training at-bats.

RANGERS: The Texas Rangers placed left-hander Yohander Mendez on the suspended list for violating his contract by seeking unauthorized outside medical care.

Mendez has been held out of spring training game action with left shoulder inflammation.

INDIANS: Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco will be shut down for a few days, but the Indians have avoided worse news for now.

Carrasco underwent an MRI after experiencing elbow soreness after his Cactus League start on March 3. The imaging ruled out any structural damage and confirmed he’s dealing with elbow inflammation.

Carrasco was given an anti-inflammatory injection and will be shut down from throwing for a few more days, until his symptoms are gone. He also dealt with a right hip flexor strain earlier this spring.

YANKEES: Reliever Zack Britton has a bruised right wrist after getting hit by a line drive during a simulated game.

The Yankees said X-rays and a CT scan were both negative.

Britton was pitching in his second inning when he got hurt on the drive off the bat of Erik Kratz. The 32-year-old left-hander walked to shallow left field while holding his wrist. He kept his right arm still and appeared to be in pain while walking off the field with athletic trainer Gene Monahan.

GIANTS: Right-hander Johnny Cueto will start Opening Day for the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants are scheduled to open on the road March 26 against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

METS: Sidelined by an oblique strain, outfielder Michael Conforto would not speculate whether he could return for the March 26 opener against Washington.

“I feel very good right now. It’s different for everybody – the timeline can be short or long,” Conforto said.

Conforto was injured Saturday against the Nationals and returned to New York on Monday night and was diagnosed with the strain on Tuesday.

