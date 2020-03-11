BRUNSWICK — Due to the campus transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester, Bowdoin College has made the decision to conclude spring athletics, both practices and competition on Saturday.

The NESCAC presidents met and concluded unanimously that conference competition, including championships, will be cancelled for the 2020 spring season.

Winter sport athletes competing in national championships will be permitted to participate, although, as previously announced, spectators will not be permitted in Morrell Gym for the women’s basketball NCAA sectional round this weekend.

The Polar Bears take on Trine of Indiana on Friday at 7 p.m., with Oglethorpe and Whitman playing in the Sectional basketball opener at 5 p.m. The winners meet on Saturday at 7 p.m., with the victor heading to the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, March 20.

See Friday’s edition of The Times Record for a Sectional preview.

Nordic skiing

The Polar Bears will compete in the NCAA Collegiate Skiing Championships beginning on Thursday in Bozeman, Montana.

Elliot Ketchel, Christian Gostout and Peter Moore qualified for the men’s races, while Gabrielle Vandendries and Renae Anderson earned bids in the women’s competitions. The five Polar Bears traveling to nationals is the most-ever in a single season in program history. The events will be webcast live at NCAA.com

Nordic events will run Thursday and Saturday at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.

