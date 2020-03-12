Maine has tested 85 people for coronavirus, and there are no confirmed cases, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced on its website Thursday. The posting said 65 people have tested negative and 20 test results are pending.
Gov. Janet Mills will hold a press conference at noon Thursday to talk about the actions the state is taking to prepare for coronavirus.
Mills will be joined at the event by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the governor’s office announced Thursday morning.
The press conference will take the place of the daily press briefing with Shah that had been scheduled for earlier Thursday morning.
Mills plans to announce actions the state is taking and recommending to prepare for a response to the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to her office.
Maine is the only New England state without any confirmed infections of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 118,000 people in 114 countries and killed nearly 4,300 worldwide, according to figures from the World Health Organization Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
