SACO – The popular Mary’s Walk and the Kerrymen 5K, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, has been canceled, but folks will be able to lace up their sneakers and participate online.

“At the recommendation of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and out of an abundance of caution, the Mary’s Walk Committee has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Mary’s Walk scheduled for March 22, due to the confirmation of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the state of Maine,” the committee said in a statement issued Friday, March 13.

While further details on the virtual walk and 5K race will be forthcoming, Gene Libby of the Mary’s Walk Committee, said given the guidance from the Maine CDC, it seemed best to convert the event to a virtual one.

The CDC has recommended inside gatherings of 250 or more be canceled and for social distancing.

“While our event is an outdoor event, we expect over 2,000 participants in close proximity where social distancing would be difficult,” the committee wrote. ” In addition, we also know that COVID-19 is particularly risky for vulnerable populations, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions, many of whom Maine Cancer Foundation serves as our mission. Our decision to cancel the event is based on the intention of reducing risks to our walkers, volunteers, staff, partners, spectators and the broader community.”

Mary’s Walk began in 1999 as a way to recognize and remember Mary Kerry Libby, who died of Burkitt’s Lymphoma in 1997. The walk and 5K run raises funds for cancer research and other cancer-related matters for the Maine Cancer Foundation; participants and supporters have raised more than $3 million since the walk first began.

“We know this is a challenging time for everyone, and the cancellation of Mary’s Walk is disappointing news to many,” the committee went on to say. “While it is unfortunate that we will be unable to proceed in the manner that our event participants have come to expect, we are developing ideas for how we can hold the event online. We would like to invite those who have registered for Mary’s Walk to participate virtually on Sunday, March 22, by walking on your own (in your neighborhood, on a treadmill, etc.) and posting pictures/video of your walk on social media tagging @MarysWalk and #MarysWalk2020.”

The committee determined postponing Mary’s Walk was impossible because of uncertainty with how the virus will spread, when the event could be held, and the availability of a venue..

Libby said 1,021 walkers and 658 runners had registered for the event by March 12, a 33 percent increase over the same date in 2019.

About $150,000 has been raised so far this year.

“Our fundraising continues and fundraising prizes earned will be mailed to winners,” said Libby. “Fundraising through the end of the month will continue to qualify for prizes.”

He said people can turn in their money to Tony LeBlanc at Saco Biddeford Savings; the Maine Cancer Foundation office, Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth; Traditions Restaurant, 162, Main St., Saco; or mail to: Mary’s Walk, PO Box 746, Saco, ME 04072.

For more information and resources regarding COVID-19 and recommendations, visit https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml.

