Anibal Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat sophomore: For the second year in a row, Berry-Gaviria won the Class A diving state title. He scored 464.65 points, an improvement of more than 110 from his winning tally last season and the ninth-highest in state history.

Quinton Hastings, Cheverus senior: Hastings won the 50-yard freestyle (in 21.58 seconds) and 100 free (47.12) in Class A. He also swam on the winning 400 free relay to help Cheverus win its eighth straight title. He plans to continue swimming at Williams College.

Sean Hill, Ellsworth junior: Hill won the Class B 100 freestyle in 47.98 and placed second in the 200 free in a time (1:44.50) that was second in the state this season, regardless of class. He also anchored Ellsworth’s winning 400 free relay.

Keegan McKenney, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Named Performer of the Meet in Class B, McKenney set a meet record in the 200 free (1:43.72) and won the 500 free (4:42.12) for the second year in a row. He also led off Cape’s winning 200 medley relay.

Nick Partridge, Ellsworth sophomore: Partridge won the Class B 100 breast stroke in 58:51 and placed fourth in the 200 individual medley. He was the only swimmer in the state to break one minute in the breast stroke this season.

Brim Peabody, Cheverus junior: A three-time All-State selection, Peabody won the 100 breast (1:00.32) and 500 freestyle (4:48.33) to help the Stags to their eighth consecutive Class A state title. He also led off the winning 400 free relay and swam on the runner-up 200 medley relay.

Carson Prouty, Bangor senior: A four-time All-State selection, Prouty won the 100 butterfly in 52.33 and completed a four-year sweep of the 100 backstroke (51.88) to earn Class A Performer of the Meet honors for the second year in succession. He also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Ethan Schulz, Scarborough freshman: Schulz won the Class A 200 free in 1:45.81 and was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (53.14). His times were among the state’s top four in four events (including the 100 and 500 free) and top 15 in three others.

Ethan Smith, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Smith captured his second straight title in the Class B 100 butterfly (51.80) and won the 50 free in 22.56. He also swam on the winning 200 medley and runner-up 400 free relay and earlier in the season set a North Southwesterns butterfly record of 52.02.

Evan Willertz, Morse junior: Willertz won the Class B 200 individual medley in 1:59.27 as well as the 100 backstroke (53.66). Only Prouty swam faster in either event this season. Willertz also won both events in the KVAC Class B meet to help the Shipbuilders finish second to Camden Hills.

COACH OF THE YEAR

David Blaney, Mt. Desert Island: After 16 years as an assistant, Blaney took over the helm at MDI when Tony DeMuro was hired to coach at Maine Maritime Academy. Not only did the Trojans win the Class B state title under Blaney, but they did so by relying on depth, without a single individual or relay victory. The championship was the second in two days for MDI, which also won the Class B girls’ title under Blaney’s guidance. “The kids were focused,” he said. “They really knew what they had to do, and went out and did it.”

