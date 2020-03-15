As noted in your paper Thursday (“Borrowing urged for roads and high-speed internet,” Page B1), our highway fund is $230 million short each year, resulting in delays in infrastructure repairs that are dangerous to motorists.
With the price of gas spiraling downward, now is the perfect time to raise the gas tax. A car that goes 10,000 miles a year, and 20 miles per gallon of gas consumed, will cost the owner a mere $50 per year if we raise the tax by 10 cents per gallon.
Chump change in comparison to the resulting increased safety we all deserve.
Davies Allan
Westport Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Alan Alda would like your attention
-
Restaurant reviews
Dine Out Maine: Spain’s Basque country touches down on Washington Avenue
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: What can Maine cooks in 1820 teach us about cooking today?
-
Food
Bicentennial bites, books and booze
-
Outdoors
In Maine’s 200 years, man’s impact has altered the animal landscape
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.