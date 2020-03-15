As noted in your paper Thursday (“Borrowing urged for roads and high-speed internet,” Page B1), our highway fund is $230 million short each year, resulting in delays in infrastructure repairs that are dangerous to motorists.

With the price of gas spiraling downward, now is the perfect time to raise the gas tax. A car that goes 10,000 miles a year, and 20 miles per gallon of gas consumed, will cost the owner a mere $50 per year if we raise the tax by 10 cents per gallon.

Chump change in comparison to the resulting increased safety we all deserve.

Davies Allan

Westport Island

