Midcoast Humane today announced the appointment of veterinarian Alison Pare as its first medical director since commencing operations in 1950.

“Dr. Pare has already elevated the standard of care for all animals in our shelters through her medical and surgical expertise and her passion for animal welfare,” stated Mary P. Sundeen, president of Midcoast Humane, in a news release. “Dr. Pare is an exceptional animal advocate, leader, and veterinary practitioner and we are certainly fortunate to have her leading the medical team at Midcoast Humane.”

“The scale and complexity of medical issues that we encounter in our homeless animal population at the shelter can be staggering at times,” Pare stated. “It is not uncommon to perform 20 surgical procedures in one day which equates to an incredible need for donations to support our mobile surgical unit and our in-house clinic. I am grateful to the residents of Midcoast Maine who have so graciously supported us over the years. We have an incredible team at Midcoast Humane and I am pleased to serve with them as we work each day to place our shelter pets in loving and supportive homes.”

Pare obtained her undergraduate degree in animal science with a concentration in veterinary medicine at the University of Maine in 2006 where she was named the class salutatorian. She then attended veterinary school at the University of Minnesota and graduated as the class valedictorian. After returning to Maine, Pare worked in private practice before “dedicating herself to the medical care of the homeless, abandoned and neglected animals at Midcoast Humane,” according to the release.

Midcoast Humane provides animal welfare services to 40 municipalities in Maine.

