The Portland Public Library and all of its branch locations are shutting down to the public for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A message posted on the library’s website said the closure, which will be re-evaluated, took effect Saturday and will remain in effect until March 30.

“As we receive new information, we will update you on our website and social media,” the library said. “We encourage you to use our ebooks CloudLibrary or explore our many varied eResources for all ages under the eLibrary tab.”

Ebooks and eaudiobooks can be downloaded for free to a phone or tablet from Cloud Library, a service offered in partnership with other Maine libraries.

In addition to its central location in Monument Square, the Burbank, Peaks Island and Riverton branch libraries will be closed as well. Book due dates will be extended through April 15.

The Burbank branch library is located across the street from Deering High School. Despite its small size, the branch lends over 250,000 items each year. It is one of the busiest public library locations in Maine.

The Riverton branch is located in the Riverton Community Center at 1600 Forest Ave. It is open 23 hours each week to coincide with city of Portland recreation programs. The Peaks Island branch is located inside the newly renovated Kennedy-Carter Family Community Center at 129 Island Ave.

The announcement by the public library comes after the city announced Friday that it will close City Hall and all city buildings to visitors for the next two weeks. Nonessential staff will not be allowed inside City Hall for one week while the city performs a deep cleaning of the building.

The city closures will affect events at Merrill Auditorium, the Portland Expo and at the Ocean Gateway.

The Falmouth Memorial Library was also closed effective Friday, but its book drop will remain open and no fines will be assessed during the shutdown. Library staff will answer emails and return phone messages. The closure will last through the end of April.

The Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth is closed to the public, according to a post on its Facebook page. Due dates on materials will be extended through April 15. Updates on when the library might reopen will be posted on the library’s social media sites.

The Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick will remain closed through March 31 because of the high volume of visitors it sees each day – about 700 to 900 people – and the high volume of senior citizens it serves.

“During this time, there will be no public services or programs. The library will not be accessible for any private events,” the library said in a post on its Facebook page. “During this time, there will be no late fees, and no fines will be collected.”

While some libraries are closing due to the coronavirus, the Walker Memorial Library in Westbrook and the Freeport Community Library will remain open for the time being, but have canceled all program events and public meetings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: