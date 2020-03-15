Ski resorts across Maine are suspending operations in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Sugarloaf, Sunday River and Shawnee Peak were among the latest ski resorts to announce that they would close to skiers this week as the number of coronavirus cases rises in Maine. Other ski slopes, such as the Camden Snow Bowl, announced event cancellations in response to calls to avoid large gatherings.

Sunday River, Sugarloaf and their sister resort in New Hampshire, Loon Mountain, all planned to close at the end of the day on Sunday “until further notice.”

“This was not a decision we made lightly, and we know that there will be a lot of people out there who are disappointed,” Rick Kelley, chief operator officer at Boyne Resorts, said in a statement announcing the closure of the company’s three ski slopes. “But our first responsibility is for the health and well-being of our staff, guests, and community, and it is clear that this is the only appropriate and responsible course of action for us to take.”

Similarly, New Hermon Mountain near Bangor announced that it would close on Sunday. Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, meanwhile, planned to close starting on Tuesday.

“We will continue to reassess the situation and will try to reopen due to our great snow cover,” Shawnee’s management said in a notice to customers. “There is no priority more important than the safety and heath of our employees and guests. This is an uncharted time and we are all in this together. We appreciate your patience and understanding of our decision.”

