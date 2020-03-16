Exhibits/Galleries

“A Walk in the Woods”Annual Exhibit of Visual Arts, American landscape paintings, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Friday-Sunday through March 29. richardboydartgallery.com.

“The House of the Soul,” UNE Gallery’s spring exhibit presents a unique look at medical/anatomical drawing, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free.

Thursday 3/19

Henri Paul Broyard: Visiting Artist Lecture, 6 p.m., Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. Engagement with the interior scene as framework for painterly experimentation. Free, meca.edu.

“Some Things We Can Do Together: Megan and Murray McMillan,” 5-7 p.m. opening reception, Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland; gallery talk 5:30 p.m. March 19. On view through April 24. Free, meca.edu.

Friday 3/20

“Ca Bhfuil Sinn Fein?” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. Current and former MECA artists reflect on their Irish-American histories, artistic practices, identities, connections and collective struggles. Free.

Saturday 3/21

Expressionist Abby Shahn, Speedwell Projects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland, opening reception 6-8 p.m., RSVP to [email protected] Variety of media, including photography, sculpture, printmaking, through May 9.

Film

Thursday 3/19

“More Than Honey,” 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 E. Elm St., Yarmouth. Free, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Friday 3/20

Casco Bay High School Film Festival 2020, 6-8:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. Celebrate 15 years of Casco Bay High School film making, $10-$25, eventbrite.com.

Sunday 3/22

“Safety Last!” (1923), 1 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Classic silent romantic comedy starring Harold Lloyd, $5-$10, brownpapertickets.com.

Ongoing

Patriot Nickelodeon Cinema, One Temple St., Portland, patriotcinemas.com.

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

“Icons & Influencers: Celebrity Photographs from the Evening Express, 1920-1935,” Maine Historical Society Shettleworth Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland. Closes March 30.

“Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Celebrates 10 Years and 100 Maine Photo Collectors,” USM Glickman Family Library, MMPA Gallery, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. Through May 16. Free, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“State of Mind: Becoming Maine,” exhibit opening, Maine Historical Society museum gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland. Special Curator Tours 12-1 p.m. March 18 and April 15, on view to Jan. 30.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 3/18

Holly Near with Tammy Hall, Jan Martinelli, and Tory Trujillo, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25-$30, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Thursday 3/19

St. Alban’s Celtic Eventide Ensemble, 7 p.m., St. St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. $20, stalbansmaine.org.

Noonday Concert Series – Guitarist Don Pride, 12:15-12:50 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. Main Library, portlandlibrary.com.

American Chop Suey, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 6-9 p.m., Solo Italiano, 100 Commercial St., Portland. Vintage jazz along with R&B-inspired tunes and Americana. Free.

DaPonte String Quartet: “Maine’s 200th – Music of Early Maine,” 7 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. $22.50, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Las Cafeteras, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. Fusion of Spanish, African and indigenous music, $25-$45, portlandovations.org.

The Portland Jazz Orchestra with Westbrook High School Jazz Ensemble, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $5- $10, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Pyro City, 7 p.m., Port City Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Maine’s youngest, meanest and leanest fusion-jazz sextet. Free, portcityblue.com.

Friday 3/20

Finestkind Country Band, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12, cadenzafreeport.com.

Bach Birthday Bash, 7 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. porttix.com.

Christie Ray Duo, 6 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. portholemaine.com.

Lez Zeppelin plays Physical Graffiti, 9 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $22, statetheatreportland.com.

Lovewhip, 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. $10-$12.

Saturday 3/21

Music & Muffins with Jason St. Pierre Trio, 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Jazz and pop standards. Free and open to the public, princememorial.org.

Mount Sharp with Fonfon Ru and Superorder, 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Brooklyn-based indie-rock quartet’s debut LP, $8-$10, space538.org.

Juniper and City of God Angolan Band, 6:30 p.m., Holy Grounds Coffee House, Church of the Holy Spirit, 1047 Congress St., Portland. Intricate harmonies. Free.

Jonatha Brooke, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25-$30, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Queens of Soul, 7:30 p.m., Portland Symphony Orchestra at Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, portlandsymphony.org.

Son of Fuego Open Mic Music Night, 6:30 p.m., Polly’s Barn, 312 Holdsdon Road, Pownal. Free.

Sunday 3/22

The Portland Piano Trio, 240 Strings Community Concert: “Café Music,” 4 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 243 State St., Portland. Free, 240strings.org.

Queens of Soul, 2:30 p.m. Portland Symphony Orchestra, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. portlandsymphony.org.

Raging Brass, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Brass band playing musical styles from Jamaica, Cuba, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Brasil and New Orleans. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

80s ‘n’ Retro Party, last Saturday of every month at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Rotating DJs spin alt, pop and hairband jams. flasklounge.com.

Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Quiet Riot Act, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Porthole Restaurant and Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Midcoast

Exhibits/Galleries

“One of Each,” Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through March.

“Stonewall Comes to Maine,” Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, showcases historical images and text highlighting the Stonewall Riots of 1969 and items featuring Maine’s LGBTQ+ history, through April.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Film

Friday 3/20

Video: Why are there fewer birds? 6:30 p.m., Harpswell Town Offices, 263 Mountain Road, explores the role of property owners. Free.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick: as part of the college’s response to COVID-19, BCMA will be closed to visitors until further notice.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 3/20

Primo Cuban Dance Concert, 8 p.m., Frontier Cafe, 14 Main St., Brunswick. Kicks off the week-long celebration of Brunswick’s sister city relationship with Trinidad, Cuba. $15.

Magic 8 Ball with Ted DeMille, 7 p.m. open mic, feature performers at 8:30 p.m., Side Door Coffee House, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $8.

Finestkind Country Band, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12, cadenzafreeport.com.

Saturday 3/21

Music in March: Richard Reichner, 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, accomplished six- and 12-string guitarist and singer. Free.

Sunday 3/22

Songwriters Open Mic, 6 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.

Surf & Suds Music Series: Instrumental Surf Music, 2-5 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Executive Airport, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. Featuring area bands Los Pinguinos, Zombie Beach, The Three Wheelers, Curse of Kona. Free, flightdeckbrewing.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre St., Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Karaoke, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Open Jukebox, 7 p.m. to midnight, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Play tunes for free every Friday, brunswickdowntown.org.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

