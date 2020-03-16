All schools in the region will be closed for two weeks, as officials respond to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Towns have canceled meetings and closed municipal facilities. A general outline of the cancellations follows.

Schools

RSU 14: Windham/Raymond schools are closed for two weeks, through Sunday, March 29. Staff members were working Monday to finalize planning and communications. The Windham & Raymond School Nutrition Program will continue to feed students who receive free or reduced lunch as an extension of the Backpack Food Program. Find out more information about where to pick up meals here.

SAD 6: Bonny Eagle schools are closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16.

SAD 15: Gray-New Gloucester schools will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday, March 16.

RSU 61: Lake Region schools will be closed for two weeks starting on Monday, March 16.

Bridgton Academy: Closed until April 13.

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine is moving classroom-based instruction to “alternative/distance formats” for the remainder of the spring semester. The president announced on Monday that all students must leave campus by Wednesday, March 18, at 5 p.m. All student services, including dining services, will be closing over the next few days.

The Maine Principals’ Association has pushed back high school teams’ preseason practices by a month. They are scheduled to resume April 27.

Bridgton

The Town Office will be open until further notice. All board and committee meetings are being held as scheduled.

All programs at the Recreation Department are canceled and the Town Hall Gym facility is closed from March 17 to March 31. All spring sport programs and after-school programs are suspended until further notice.

The Bridgton Community Center is postponing their Senior Lunch and Community Kettle Dinners until April 14. There will be seniors-only shopping at the Bridgton Food City on Thursday, March 19, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The Bridgton Public Library is closed through March 31. All programs, workshops,and activities are canceled.

The Bridgton United Methodist Food Pantry will continue to operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, but patrons are asked to wait in their cars and enter two at a time.

Casco

The Town Office and Community Center are closed until March 31. All Selectboard meetings, budget workshops, Board/Committee meetings, and recreational programs are canceled through March 31. The Casco/Naples Transfer Station/Bulky Waste facility is open until further notice.

All programs at the Casco Public Library are canceled through March 31. The library will remain open until further notice.

Gray

All town offices and buildings will be closed through March 27.

All Parks and Recreation programs are canceled or postponed. The Gray Recreation Department Kids Club will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday.

All public programming at the Gray Public Library are suspended until further notice. The library will be closed March 17-27.

All social programs and events at town facilities are canceled until further notice. All official meetings of town boards and committees will continue as scheduled and be broadcast on cable or online.

The Transfer Station is only accepting household trash.

Gray Community Food Pantry at Gray First Congregational Church Parish House, will be open Friday, March 20. Food boxes will be pre-packed and handed out from the parking lot. Call 657-4279 for updates.

Bread of Life Food Pantry (Gray): Normal operating hours until further notice.

Naples

As of March 16, town buildings are still open, but may be closed to public access to buildings in the future.

The Naples Public Library is closed indefinitely.

New Gloucester

All town meetings, meetings of the town committees and library trustees, except the Board of Selectmen and Fire and Rescue Personnel, are canceled until April 1. The Monday, March 16 Budget Committee Public Hearing is also canceled.

All public programming at the New Gloucester Public Library and at the Parks and Recreation are canceled until April 1.

All family programs at Pineland Farms are canceled until April 27. The Market and Welcome Center, the Outdoor Center, the Pineland Farms trail system and the Monson General Store will remain open until further notice.

Raymond

The Raymond Village Library is closed until further notice. The library’s WiFi will remain available 24/7 from the library parking area; no password is required.

Raymond town buildings are closed to the public.

Sebago

The Board of Selectman scheduled an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, to discuss the town’s response to the coronavirus.

The Spaulding Memorial Library is closed until further notice.

Sebago Food Pantry will continue normal operating hours, but pre-packaged food boxes will be delivered to cars.

Standish

Town Hall and the Public Works and Public Safety buildings are closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 29. All recreation and afterschool programs are suspended.

Standish Town Manager Bill Giroux has informed the Standish Food Pantry that the town is suspending the pantry’s operations from the town offices and is working on alternative plans. According to the food pantry’s website and Facebook page, it is still providing food and will update both sites with any changes with 48-hour notice.

Windham

All social programs and events at town facilities are canceled until April 1. As of March 13, official meetings of town boards and committees will continue as scheduled; meetings or public hearings of 30 people or more are canceled or postponed.

All Parks and Recreation programs are canceled until further notice.

The Windham Police Department’s lobby is closed until further notice.

The Windham Public Library is closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, with a tentative reopening date of Monday, March 30. All library programs and events have been canceled through April 12.

The Windham Food Pantry will be open by appointment. Call 892-1931.

Cumberland County

Cumberland County Government Offices are closed to the public for thirty days, starting March 16.

Cumberland County Offices will remain functional, but offices will have restricted public access.

The District Attorney’s Office in Portland will have limited public access.

The Cumberland County Jail is temporarily suspending inmate and detainee visits, including visits to the Community Corrections Center, and programs from external parties. There is a temporary suspension of fingerprinting to the general public.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: