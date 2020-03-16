GORHAM — The threat of coronavirus has closed schools through March 27 and Gorham municipal facilities for two weeks.

The BackPack Program will continue to provide food to Gorham students experiencing food insecurity or chronic hunger.

“We will piggyback these services with the School Nutrition Program’s free and reduced lunch program,” said Heather Whitaker, who oversees the BackPack program.

Whitaker said details will be provided and shared by Superintendent Heather Perry as soon as they are finalized.

The town building shutdown includes the Baxter Memorial Library, Robie Gym, Old Robie School, Shaw Gym and the Little Falls Activity Center. No Recreation Department programs will be held, including before and after care.

The Maine Principals’ Association has pushed back high school teams’ preseason practices by a month. They are scheduled to resume April 27.

Also canceled is the 23rd annual Gorham Business Exchange’s Marketplace scheduled for this weekend on the USM campus.

Parsons’ Farm on Buck Street in Gorham has postponed its participation in Maine Maple Syrup Sunday on March 22.

Bean suppers are taking a hit, too. North Congregational Church in Buxton has canceled its bean supper on March 21 and West Gorham Union Church has canceled its April bean supper.

In Buxton, where the Board of Selectmen were holding an emergency meeting Monday afternoon, the Share Shop is closed until further notice and the transfer station will not accept any personal hygiene products for recycling.

