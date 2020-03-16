A Cape Elizabeth Middle School student reported Sunday as having tested positive for COVID-19 is a 12-year-old boy who is believed to have been infected as the result of increasing community transmission in Cumberland County, school officials said Monday.

He is the first child to have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maine.

In a Monday morning press conference outside the middle school, school officials reported the student was recovering. School officials also said the Maine Center for Disease Control has notified families of students who the student may have been in close contact with at the school, according to NewsCenter Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).

In a letter sent to students’ families and staff on Sunday night, Cape Elizabeth Superintendent Donna Wolfrom said that “Quarantine orders will be issued on a case by case basis and those individuals who should quarantine will be notified by the CDC. We have been informed that there are no quarantine orders as a result of this latest positive result, now that we are in community transmission.”

At Monday’s press conference, Jill Young, the middle school’s nurse said, “This student most likely came into contact with this outside of our school. It’s all throughout our county.”

State health officials reported Monday that there are now 17 confirmed or likely coronavirus cases in Maine.

