The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art hosts “Some Things We Can Do Together: Megan and Murray McMillan,” an overview of work created by the couple. They’ve been married since 1997 and making art together since 2002.
Their process involves creating related videos, installations and photos that combine elements of performance and representation. At the core of their art, the distinction between what is real and what is staged is blurred. As artists, the McMillans want us to question what is real and to think about the nature of representation as it evolves through different stages of media, from installation, to photography, to performance to video.
Is something real if we experienced it through Facebook?
“Some Things We Can Do Together: Megan and Murray McMillan,” on view through April 24 at the Institute of Contemporary Art at MECA, 522 Congress St., Portland. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; free.
