PORTLAND — School officials Monday were working on plans to organize online education and to continue offering student meals during the shutdown of all school buildings through March 30.

Schools and City Hall have been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and meetings, programming and sports events have been canceled. Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency for Maine on Sunday.

Mayor Kate Snyder said an aggressive approach in the city is needed to slow the spread of the virus.

“The earlier we impose aggressively cautious measures, the less time we need to keep them in place, the easier it is to identify cases and the less likely people get infected,” she said at a March 13 press conference.

As of Monday morning, Maine had seven confirmed coronavirus cases as well as five presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Three of the newly impacted individuals live in Cumberland County.

Portland schools partner Full Plates Full’s FEED KIDS Maine is planning to distribute meals to students on Tuesday at meal sites throughout the city. Details were being worked out Monday.

Portland Adult Education classes and before and after school programs have been suspended.

The school board has postponed its public budget meetings until further notice.

City Hall will be closed at least for the next two weeks and all public meetings have been cancelled for the next month. The city also has suspended employee travel.

Visitors have been banned from the Barron Center and all employees at the city-operated nursing facility will be screened for the virus before each shift.

The city also is putting new protocols in place at the city’s homeless shelters in case someone staying there tests positive.

Portland Public Library will remain closed until March 30 and all programs, including visits from the bookmobile, are suspended until further notice.

The YMCA of Southern Maine has closed all of its branches through the end of the month.

The Maine Principals’ Association has pushed back high school teams’ preseason practices by a month. They are scheduled to resume April 27.

On the professional sports scene, the threat of coronavirus transmission has canceled the remaining Maine Mariner games, delayed the start of the Portland Sea Dogs season and cut the 2019-2020 Maine Red Claws campaign short.

Mariner fans will either receive a credit for future games or be given a refund. Anyone with Portland Sea Dog tickets for the games impacted can get a refund or two tickets to a future Sea Dogs game.

The Red Claws had eight games left, plus possibly playoff games, when the NBA decided to cancel the remainder of the season.

Local concerts put on by Waterfront Concerts have also been postponed and will be rescheduled. Individuals with tickets to the March 25 Celtic Woman show at Merrill Auditorium or the March 27 Beach Boys show at Merrill Auditorium should hold on to the tickets for the time being. Those tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performance or refunded.

Similarly, events at Cross Insurance Arena, including the Harlem Globetrotters appearance on March 19, Sesame Street Live March 21-22 and Gabriel Iglesias’ comedy show on March 28 have been postponed.

The city is posting information related to COVID-19 resources on a dedicated page at portlandmaine.gov/COVID19

This story will be updated.

