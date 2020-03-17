Municipal, county and Maine’s state government are all on a mission to slow the spread of coronavirus as best they can, and so many have taken steps that change the way they operate.

In Kennebunkport, municipal offices are closed to the public until further notice, but business will continue. Staff is available by phone or email, and payments may be made by mail. Services on line are at https://www.kennebunkportme.gov/finance/pages/online-bill-payment. Information released by the town shows it is waiving all additional electronic fees for on-line payments until further notice.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is closed until at least March 21 and will review whether to continue the closure, according to its website. The library is being cleaned and items can be renewed online at graveslibrary.org or by phone at 967-2778.

Arundel has canceled all scheduled social programs and social events until further notice. According to the town webpage, official meetings of town boards and committees were to continue as of March 13, the latest update posted prior to the newspapers print deadline. Many meetings are broadcast on time delay on You Tube and the town will make efforts to provide draft minutes on line as soon as possible after meetings. Check with Arundel Town Hall for updates 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 985-4201.

In Kennebunk, town hall is now closed to the public. Employees are working and those who need to conduct town business may call or consult the town website at kennebunkmaine.us. A Planning Board meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, will likely be postponed unless there is time sensitive business on the agenda, said Town Manager Michael Pardue. He said citizens should check the town website for updates. A Select Board meeting set for March 24 remains on the schedule.

Kennebunk Parks Recreation Department has postponed programs and events held at RSU 21 or town hall until further notice.

Those who would like a quick daily call from a Kennebunk Police volunteer each weekday through the end of March should contact Officer Candice Simeoni at 604-1365.

Town Manager Mike Pardue said public safety and public service facilities are closed to the public.

People are urged to call Kennebunk Police if they need to speak to an officer. All fingerprint services are temporarily suspended. Officers may deal with some non-emergency calls by phone, at least for initial contact, according to the police department. Statements can be emailed to officers if need be, and some matters may be able to be resolved without an officer physically responding. In cases where an officer needs to respond in person, they may request to speak with a complainant outdoors.

Kennebunk Free Library is closed until further notice, according to its website. Patrons can call 985-2173 or email to get a library card, ask reference questions and more, and the library is looking into options like home book delivery. There are no fines for overdue books and no book donations at this time.

The state has closed all Bureau of Motor Vehicles office until further notice effective March 17. Service is available online at https://www.maine.gov/sos/online_services. BMV main office may be reached at 624-9000.

With the exception of arraignments and first appearances of defendants in custody; motions for bail review; juvenile detention hearings; protection from abuse and from harassment requests and hearings; child protection petitions and hearings, mental health petitions and hearings and hearings granted on motions, all in-person events at Maine’s family, civil and criminal courts are postponed. No jury trials will be heard until after May 1, unless otherwise ordered, No grand jury proceedings will be held and all previously scheduled cases are postponed. Any trials in progress may be completed, according to a news release from the Maine Judicial Branch.

Maine’s superior and district have issued orders vacating outstanding warrants for unpaid fines, unpaid restitution, unpaid court-appointed counsel fees and failure to appear for unpaid fine hearings.

Also, the Maine courts have ordered that any statutory requirement calling for face-to-face or in person contact or interviews with children and families shall be defined to include video and telephone contact.

At York County government, several practices were instituted following a declaration of a civil emergency on Monday afternoon.

• The York County Probate Court, which is a county court, will suspend all non-emergency, in person probate court work for cases scheduled through April 15 according to Judge Scott M. Houde. He said some cases will be able to be conducted by telephone, but most will likely be postponed. He said the court will attempt to act on emergency matters.. Electronic filing will continue. Those with questions may call the court at 324-1577.

• At York County Registry of Deeds, recording of documents is available.There will be limited access to public computers at the registry, located at York County Court House in Alfred. The public can conduct some business online by going to: www.yorkcountymaine.gov and clicking on the Registry of Deeds tab under Departments, or by calling 324-1576.

• The York County Sheriff’s Office is letting law enforcement agencies throughout the county know that when they bring an arrestee to York County Jail, the jail medical provider will ask additional screening questions before deciding whether to accept the prisoner or require agencies to seek additional medical evaluation.

• Access to the York County District Attorney’s office is limited.

