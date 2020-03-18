This story will be updated.
There was a big fire in Norway Maine today. Big enough the smoke showed up on radar. pic.twitter.com/gPwe5rwC2J
— Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) March 18, 2020
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Uncategorized
Remember Patriot fans, Tom is still the G.O.A.T.
-
Times Record
Bowdoin’s Finnerty earns honor
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Residents rally to help neighbors during pandemic
-
Times Record
BIW adds temporary parking throughout Bath
-
Times Record
Bath area schools, nonprofit provide food for students during coronavirus closures