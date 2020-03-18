We are facing a crisis. Our collective priority should be to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the ability of our hospitals and health care workers to respond to those in need. We own a climbing gym – a public-facing business for people of all ages – and the decision about what to do has been beyond difficult.
Like many others, we have closed our business for an undetermined time, as it appears that such measures have been the only effective means in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We are uncertain, however, if there is a critical mass of businesses closing or severely restricting operations here in Maine to bring more certainty to the situation and minimize adverse financial impacts.
The governor has stopped short of mandating closures or other operating restrictions. In doing so, she forces business owners to make difficult decisions where the government should be taking the lead. Other states have put off mandatory closures only to implement them later when the spread is worse.
This is the time for businesses to act together and for the government to aid these businesses in implementing significant mitigation measures. Business owners are not public health experts. We rely on the advice and leadership of our government and public health officials. Our interest is in protecting our community, our employees and our bottom line. If the best way is to mandate significant mitigation measures, we urge our government and public health officials to do so. We support you.
Taki Miyamoto
Scarborough
