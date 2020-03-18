As others have observed, we are all in this together. Portland’s many small businesses, and their owners and employees, will suffer no matter what we do. But perhaps we can soften the blow for some.

If you have the resources, I suggest you ask your favorite store, restaurant, pub, hairstylist, etc., to sell you a gift certificate, to be redeemed once the crisis is over. Doing this will provide a little much-needed capital to places that lose customers, or that need to close temporarily.

Of course, some places selling the gift certificates may never re-open, and so that money may be lost. But if you can afford it, it will be worth the risk: That money will help support people at a local business you know and value.

David Potel

Scarborough



