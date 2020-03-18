Starting Thursday, the public will have limited access to the offices of the Maine Revenue Services, the state’s tax agency.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the MRS facility on Commerce Drive in Augusta will only be open to the public to accept tax payments. MRS offices on Presumpscot Street in Portland will continue to be closed to the public.

A press release from the agency said it doesn’t expect expect the coronavirus situation to significantly affect tax return processing.

Taxpayers seeking telephone assistance can call MRS from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All MRS telephone and email contact information is available at: www.maine.gov/revenue/contact.html. This includes the Taxpayer Service Center at (207) 624-9784 and the Property Tax Division at (207) 624-5600.

