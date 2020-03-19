A man who is incarcerated at the Cumberland County Jail has been quarantined and tested for the coronavirus.

The sheriff’s office announced the development in a statement on Thursday, and it comes as advocates push for the release of some inmates to prevent the spread of the disease in jails and prisons.

The man is 41 years old. The sheriff’s office said he has been at the Community Corrections Center, which is on the jail campus on County Way in Portland. The center houses sentenced men and women who are low risk and within six months of release. It was not clear from the statement how long he had been at the center, but the sheriff’s office said he was on a probation hold for traffic offenses.

The man was participating in work release, and he returned Wednesday evening from his job as a mason’s tender.

“The inmate was not feeling well and had an elevated body temperature,” the statement said. “The inmate walks to and from work. As a precautionary measure he was evaluated by our contract in-house medical provider. He is now being quarantined and waiting for COVID-19 testing results to be returned.”

The statement said the Community Corrections Center program is being suspended.

