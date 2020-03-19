Todd Gurley has gone from the NFL’s top running back to looking for a job.

In a move designed to save the Los Angeles Rams about $10 million that would have become guaranteed Thursday, they said goodbye to Gurley. Perhaps the game’s best rusher in 2017 and ’18 but plagued by knee problems lately, Gurley has been sent on a route diametrically opposite to such big names as Tom Brady, headed to Tampa, and Philip Rivers, now with Indianapolis.

Los Angeles still will get a $20.15 million hit on its salary cap space. Gurley, a 2015 first-round pick, signed a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018.

But after helping the Rams to the NFC title that season, he injured his left knee and it slowed him considerably – first in the postseason run to the Super Bowl, then all of last season. He rushed for a career-low 857 yards last year while playing sparingly.

BRONCOS: A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation.

Flacco went 2-6 as Denver’s starter last season before a neck injury ended his season. He was eventually replaced by rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1 down the stretch.

Coach Vic Fangio said at the NFL scouting combine last month that Flacco hadn’t been medically cleared.

LIONS-EAGLES: The Detroit Lions agreed to trade cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the standout cornerback’s seven-year stint in Detroit.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the trade and that Slay has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia. The Lions drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings and kicker Dan Bailey agreed to terms on a new contract.

Bailey was fourth in the NFL in 2019 with a 93.1 percent field-goal rate, his best since 2015. Bailey made 27 of 29 kicks, including all three tries from 50-plus yards. Bailey also landed touchbacks on 66 of 87 kickoffs.

BROWNS: The Cleveland Browns beefed up their defensive front, agreeing to terms with former Bengals tackle Andrew Billings.

Billings is the third defensive player to strike a deal with the Browns in the past 24 hours. The team reached deals with linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Karl Joseph on Wednesday.

BILLS: The Buffalo Bills confirmed signing safety Jordan Poyer to a two-year contract extension, which locks up the three-year starter through the 2022 season.

49ERS: A person familiar with the deal says the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract worth about $3 million with free-agent guard Tom Compton.

Compton will help fill the void created by the planned release of Mike Person. Person started at right guard last season but struggled in pass protection.

Compton is the first outside free agent to agree to a deal with San Francisco since the start of the league year. He has ties to Niners Coach Kyle Shanahan having spent time with him in Washington and Atlanta. Compton also played in Chicago and Minnesota before spending last season with the New York Jets.

TITANS: The Tennessee Titans have confirmed trading five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round pick in April’s draft.

CARDINALS: The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Campbell played his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and hasn’t missed a game over the past three seasons. He started 15 of 16 games in 2019 and had a career-high 129 tackles, including 75 solo tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

Campbell is one of three players the Cardinals have signed to beef up their struggling defense, which gave up the most total yards in the NFL last season.

Arizona also announced it has agreed to three-year deals with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebacker Devon Kennard.

BUCCANEERS: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed restricted free agent tight end Antony Auclair.

Auclair has appeared in 32 games over three seasons. He has 10 receptions for 84 yards.

The team also announced they’ve re-signed wide receiver Bryant Mitchell, who spent last season on injured reserve. He entered the NFL as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals last year after playing three seasons with Edmonton of the Canadian Football League from 2016 to 2018.

JAGUARS: The Jacksonville Jaguars made several moves official by announcing the trade of five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell to Baltimore and three free-agent additions: linebacker Joe Schobert, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and defensive lineman Rodney Gunter.

The team previously announced the trade of cornerback A.J. Bouye to Denver. The trade of quarterback Nick Foles to Chicago remains unannounced.

Schobert will eventually sign a five-year contract worth $53.75 million and includes $22.5 million guaranteed.

Dennard agreed to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million and includes $6 million guaranteed.

Gunter will sign a three-year contract worth $18 million.

