Light, lovely and long-in-line, this extremely private Scarborough property brings together contemporary, cool design with the vibe of a cozy family home. It’s also perfectly located in walking distance to local schools and the Pleasant Hill Preserve, and a short drive to Maine’s best sandy beaches and downtown Portland.

A brick hearth anchors the central living space, where five skylights seemingly lift the ceilings to fully illuminate the open-plan kitchen, dining and living area. A bank of windows open the space further with sliding doors leading to the incredible back porch spanning the length of the home. Above the garage are two potential workspaces and even more skylights.

Highlights This 4/5 bed, 2 car garage home has a remarkable open layout with modern updates to its original, cool 1970s style

Private and quiet, this neighborhood is near Scarborough and Higgins Beaches as well as downtown Portland

A back porch stretches the length of the three-level home, which includes possible offices above the garage and 2 beds, 1 bath in the daylight basement

The ground floor level—a walk-out basement with rustic white-washed wood and brick parquet—has two bedrooms, a bathroom and a wet bar. This is a secluded space for guests or older children and, if approved by the town, has potential to be an auxiliary dwelling unit.

From location and size to quality and design, this home offers much more than its list price.

5 Cutlass Lane is listed at $420,000 by Tom and Julia Ranello. Your health and well-being are at the forefront of their concerns. Please contact them for a private showing of this home or their other listings at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

