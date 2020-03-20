If you are healthy and able, here are some steps you can take to help your community during the coronavirus pandemic.

First, stay home.

Social distancing and isolation can be unpleasant, inconvenient and even depressing. But following this recommendation and others from public health officials can make a real difference in stopping the spread of coronavirus. Staying healthy is the best way to help you and your community.

Check up on elders, neighbors.

Check on your neighbors, especially those who are elderly or live alone, and make sure they have food and other supplies. The Southern Maine Agency on Aging has a guide on its website for what older adults need to know, as well as how people of all ages can help them. For example, make sure your elderly loved ones have the medications they need and see if you can help them get extra supplies.

Donate goods or money.

Food pantries, shelters for homeless people and victims of domestic violence, animal shelters and other aid organizations will struggle to find supplies, especially if the rest of us are buying them in bulk. If you bought too much or have extras, consider whether a local nonprofit might need what you have.

Some organizations are not able to accept donations of used items right now, however, and financial donations would be more helpful. Again, contact the organizations you wish to support or check their websites to find out how to best meet their needs during this stressful time.

Here are a few of the organizations that are seeking support:

The Good Shepherd Food Bank, which is the largest hunger relief organization in Maine, expects increased demand in coming weeks and also may experience a decline in donated food from businesses now closed. Monetary donations can be made through its website, gsfb.org, to help provide meals during this time.

The Locker Project is another organization working to end hunger in Maine, and it has been providing bags of staples and fresh produce in recent days at school meal distribution sites. Learn more about their efforts on their Facebook page or make a donation here.

Through These Doors is a domestic violence resource center that serves Cumberland County. The organization cannot accept donations of hygiene products and children’s items right now, so money is needed to purchase those items and other supplies. Those gifts can be made online. If you do not live in Cumberland County and you want to support the domestic violence resource center in your area, visit the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence website.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is not accepting donations of linens at this time, but food donations are still welcome. The shelter runs a pet food pantry, which is still open. More information is available online at arlgp.org. The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk has a similar policy and wishlist on its website as well.

The Maine Association of Nonprofits has a list of food pantries around the state that rely on donations. The association also suggests that we don’t ask for refunds on tickets to cancelled events hosted by nonprofits. That sale becomes a donation. Read more about that suggestion and others from the association on its website.

Support local businesses and restaurants.

Small businesses are struggling to stay open and keep providing incomes for their workers. That’s especially true for restaurants and others business no longer allowed to host gatherings.

The Portland Press Herald has been sharing information on its Twitter account about restaurants that are offering takeout or delivery. Find that thread at twitter.com/PressHerald.

Portland Food Map has also compiled a list of dozens of restaurants, bars and markets that are offering takeout or delivery options. Look for it on portlandfoodmap.com.

Many local shops and retailers have moved their operations online. Visit their websites or social media pages for more information.

Some farms are offering curbside pickup or delivery services for their products. Learn more here.

Volunteer.

Volunteering outside your home can be a tough call right now. That’s understood. Remember rule Number One: Stay healthy.

But, if you are able to leave your home and willing to have some contact with other people, here are some options to volunteer in person.

Organizations are screening for risk factors and symptoms of coronavirus, and people should follow the guidelines of state and federal officials to decide whether they can safely volunteer in the community.

Preble Street Resource Center, which serves more than 1,000 meals a day at its soup kitchen, is in need of volunteers. Interested people should sign up online before coming in for a shift, instead of just showing up at the kitchen. Learn more at preblestreet.org/volunteer. Questions can also be directed to [email protected]

Meals on Wheels is looking for people who can help deliver meals to seniors. People who are interested in helping can email [email protected] or leave a message at 396-6595.

If you would prefer to volunteer from home, you can also do that.

Catholic Charities of Maine is looking for volunteers for a telephone reassurance program, which pairs volunteers with seniors for a check-in call. Interested people can apply online at ccmaine.org/volunteer or call 838-0725 for more information.

Through These Doors runs a 24-hour helpline for questions and advice related to domestic violence: 1-800-537-6066. The organization will not be able to immediately train new volunteers for that service, but if you would like to be on a list of potential volunteers for the future, just call the helpline.

Donate blood.

A spokesperson said that more than 4,500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns as of Thursday, resulting in about 150,000 fewer blood donations and causing concerns about the nation’s supply for transfusions.

Healthy individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa. The local organization is also sharing updated information about blood drives and the impact of coronavirus at facebook.com/MaineRedCross.

The Red Cross has implemented additional protocols to prevent the spread of disease, such as checking the temperature of staff and donors before they enter a blood drive.

Do you know someone in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction? Make sure they can access meetings online, and offer them your support if you can.

Be vigilant.

Watch out and report potential scams to the police. The Federal Trade Commission has tips on how to protect yourself and others from scammers, like how to check facts you hear and vet charitable organizations.

Stay connected.

Many Maine news organizations, including the Portland Press Herald, have made their coronavirus coverage free to readers online. But this work comes at a cost, so subscribing to this newspaper or your local news outlet supports journalism and helps keep your community connected and informed. You can learn more at pressherald.com/subscription-plans.

And, oh yeah, wash your hands.

