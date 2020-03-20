Accomplished youth artist

Raymond Elementary School fourth grade student, Matilda Emery-Freyre, recently was recognized with a great honor regarding her oil pastel painting of pumpkins. On March 11, Matilda joined other youth artists from around the state at the Hall of Flags in the State House in Augusta. These young artists’ creations were selected to be displayed around the Capitol complex to honor their talent. In addition to the wonderful A full ceremony celebrating several different art forms also was held. Matilda’s art can be seen at the State House for a limited time.

Art in the library March and April will highlight the great wood working talents of local artist Bob Grimm from 6-8 p.m. April 15 at Raymond Village Library. Grimm is a woodcarver and a wildlife artist from Raymond. In his art, Grimm likes to use locally sourced uniquely grained wood to create artwork that reflects the beauty of the natural outdoors. He is a past president of the Maine Woodcarvers Association and winner of multiple awards at woodcarving competitions throughout New England, including the Best of Show and the People’s Choice Award.

Rescheduled school play

Jordan Small Middle School Theatre group is looking forward to putting on a dynamic production of “Willy Wonka” for the community. Due to COVID-19, the performance schedule has changed and the new performance dates are May 1-2. Watch this column for more information on times and availability of purchasing tickets.

Dancing talent

Several of Maine Dance Center’s talented students came home from a state dance competition in Waterville with significant honors. Margo Gaudet, age 6, achieved was the first runner-up for Miss Mini CenterStage, and Catherine Tibbetts, 15, was the fifth runner-up for Miss CenterStage. The group performance of Aladdin Production achieved a High Platinum, third in category and a National Showcase invitation. There were dozens more performances all scoring High Gold or above with 25 pieces placing in the top 10 or higher.

