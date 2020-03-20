Some of Maine’s largest school district announced they will remain closed for classroom instruction and other in-building activities until the at least the end of April as the spread of COVID-19 continues across the state.

Auburn, Lewiston and Bangor all announced Friday they were keeping their buildings closed until at least April 27, the week after what would typically be April school vacation week in Maine.

The state’s largest school district, Portland Public Schools, had not yet announced it would extend its closure. Its two-week closure began March 16 and, if not extended, would end March 30.

In letters to families and to their communities superintendents of schools in Auburn, Bangor and Lewiston said they were extending the closures in light of a recent state of civil emergency declared by Maine Gov. Janet Mills last Sunday.

In his letter, Lewiston Superintendent Todd Finn said the decision was being made based on guidance from the Maine Department of Education.

All of the districts are continuing their school food programs, allowing families to pick up breakfast and lunch each day, while some are also offering weekend meals to families that need them.

All three superintendents also reiterated distance-learning and online educational programming they were continuing for students who are isolating at home as a result of social distancing guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

“We want to thank all of you for your continued support during these unprecedented times as we recognize the pressures school closure puts on your family,” Auburn Superintendent of Schools Katy Grondin wrote in her message to families and the community. “We appreciate all your efforts to support students working at home, practicing social distancing and universal precautions as we work as a community to flatten the curve and to be safe and healthy.”

Both the state and federal governments were also issuing waivers to schools for mandated assessment testing and minimum school day requirements.

“Students need to be focused on staying healthy and continuing to learn” U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a prepared statement. “Teachers need to be able to focus on remote learning and other adaptations. Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time. Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment.”

Some other states across the nation, including Kansas, have announced the will keep their public schools closed for the remainder of the current school year.

This story will be updated.

