Victoria Bossong, Cheverus junior: A three-time Varsity Maine All-State selection, Bossong is considered one of the best sprinters in state history. This year, she won three events at the Class A meet, tying her own state record in the 55 meters (7.20 seconds) and breaking another in the 400 (56.95 seconds). She also won the 200 (25.50). In the New England championships, she placed second in the 300 (39.59) and fourth in the 55 (7.27).

Jaigan Boudreau, Thornton Academy senior: Although she just began throwing the shot put a couple years ago, Boudreau is already one of the state’s best. She won the Class A title with throw of 39 feet, 9 1/4 inches. Then she hit that same distance while finishing fifth at the New England championships.

Lexi Brent, York sophomore: Seeded fourth in both the 55 hurdles and 800 at the Class B state meet, Brent won both events, helping the Wildcats to a third-place finish. Brent won the 55 hurdles in 8.66 seconds and the 800 in 2:26.64.

Anna Connors, Bangor freshman: Connors didn’t win any events at the Class A state meet, but she had a big hand in the Rams’ championship. She finished sixth in the 55 dash, third in the 200 (26.34) and third in the 400 (59.61). Her times in the 200 and 400 were third-best in the state, regardless of class. She also finished ninth in the 300 at New Englands.

Alyssa Elliott, Bangor junior: Elliott was a double-winner as the Rams won their first Class A state championship since 2013. She was victorious in the long jump (17-9 1/2) inches) and triple jump (37-6) and also ran a leg on the 800 relay team that clinched the team title with a third-place finish. Elliott then competed in the New England championships and finished sixth in the long jump at 17-8.

Anna Folley, South Portland senior: Folley had an impressive postseason. First, she won the SMAA 800 title with a time of 2:20.94, then she set a state record in the Class A meet with a time of 2:16.06. She followed with a fourth-place finish in the 1,000 at New Englands, finishing in 2:58.81.

Emma Gallant, Cheverus senior: A three-time All-State selection, Gallant is one of the top sprinters in the state. She finished second in Class A in the 200 (26.23) and 400 (58.20), having the second-best time in the state in each event. She finished 11th in the 300 (41.62) at New Englands.

Emily Labbe, Scarborough senior: Labbe successfully defended her title in the 55 hurdles at the Class A state championships, winning in 8.32 seconds. She then finished fourth at the New England championships (8.35).

Aaliyah Trask, Leavitt senior: Trask had an outstanding Class B state meet for the Hornets, winning two events and placing in a third. She was victorious in the 200 (26.58) and 400 (1:02.07) and fourth in the 55 dash.

Kate Tugman, Gorham senior: A repeat All-State selection, Tugman won both distance events in the Class A state meet to help the Rams finish second behind Bangor. She ran the mile in 5:11.20 and the 2-mile in 11:03.24. Tugman did the same two events at the New England meet, finishing fifth in the mile (5:04.97) and second in the 2-mile (10:51.24). She will next run at Florida State.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alan Mosca, Bangor: In his fourth year as Bangor’s head coach, Mosca knew the Rams had potential after a third-place finish last year. Mosca began planning the Class A championship strategy in mid-January, trying to maximize his team’s points. He finally settled on an 800 relay team of Naomi Noack, Meg Caron, Alyssa Elliott and anchor Mackenzie Lambert. That team needed a third-place finish in the meet’s final event and got it, giving Bangor its title. “We had 33 girls and it was one of the hardest-working teams we’ve had,” said Mosca. “They saw each day as a chance to get better.”

