Poet, painter and former POW Kifah Abdulla takes action through art The Iraq native and Portland resident is channeling the energy of Arabic script for his 'Rebel' project.

The decade in Maine arts and culture During the past 10 years, new venues changed the state's entertainment scene while our artists showed the world their abundant talent.

50 years of art by Abby Shahn at Speedwell Speedwell Projects in Portland hosts a wide-ranging exhibition by one of Maine's longest active artists.

Married couple questions reality through art A new exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art at MECA features the multimedia work of Megan and Murray McMillan.

Managing her illness, artist Amy Stacey Curtis picks up her old pace The artist from York County, who was bedridden with suicidal thoughts, is showing work in three exhibits.

Best known as a muralist, Rufus Porter was much more An exhibition at Bowdoin College reveals that the greatest accomplishments of the painter, who grew up in Bridgton, were in science and invention.

East Bayside pioneer Zero Station relaunches its gallery Its owners are refocusing on its original mission – now that the neighborhood has caught up.

UMVA gallery puts lens on immigration and inclusion Susan Smith and Titi de Baccarat explore current events from the perspective of experience.