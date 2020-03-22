We have a summer place in Stonington, and we shop at the local grocery store, which is one of two on the island. This particular store has a service where its customers can call in an order and have it delivered to them by store personnel, who do the shopping and deliveries.
I assume they charge for this service but am not sure how much because we never used it. But now with grocery stores packed with panicky shoppers, who may be spreading the virus while shopping, it seems like such a service would be incredibly beneficial to their customers.
I for one would welcome such a service. Not only would it keep me away from the crowded stores and the germs associated with them, but it would also help prevent panic-buying of toilet paper and other essentials. I would gladly pay for such a service and wish more stores would take it upon themselves to devise such a service.
Bruce Crawford
Kittery
